STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Asian Paints planning unit expansion

The delegation said they provide training to 17,000 painters a year in AP through their mobile colour academy. 

Published: 23rd September 2021 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation from Asian Paints called on Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy at the latter’s camp office here on Wednesday. It explained to the minister about the preparations for the expansion of second phase works of the Asian Paints factory in the State.

They said their factory in Visakhapatnam could become one of the largest paint factories globally with a capacity of 5 lakh KL after the completion of the expansion. The factory’s current capacity is 3 lakh KL.

The delegation led by Asian Paints group head (corporate affairs) Amit Kumar Singh said commercial production at the Vizag unit started in January, 2019 after investing Rs 1,350 crore in the first phase. “We have already provided employment to 750 people, which is more than the total committed numbers of 700,” it said.

Stating that the factory has Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) platinum certification, they said the company is meeting around 75 per cent of water requirements through rainwater harvesting. “We have installed renewable energy plants of 5.2 MW, which meet approx 75 per cent of our requirements,” they added.

“We are spending Rs 3 crore per annum towards CSR in and around the plant,” the company officials said and added that they have contributed Rs 3 crore to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for Covid management this year.The delegation said they provide training to 17,000 painters a year in AP through their mobile colour academy. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asian Paints Asian Paints factory
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp