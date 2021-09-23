Export meet explores investment opportunities in agri, allied sectors of Andhra 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Speakers at Vanijya Utsavam, which concluded here on Wednesday, argued for the State government’s commitment towards the development of all regions of Andhra Pradesh with the aspiration of making it an investment hub in the near future.

They said the vision of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has resulted in inclusive development in its true sense. Most of the deliberations on the last day of the export and trade carnival, jointly organised by AP Economic Development Board, Plastics Export Promotion Council of India and CII, focused on exploring investment opportunities in agriculture and its allied sectors.

Observing that the forum generated enough goodwill, Agriculture Minister K Kannababu said the State has the potential to bounce back and is moving ahead with abundant energy on account of the industrial development and social welfare activities taken up under Jagan’s leadership.

After the present government took charge (and till July 2021), 65 large and mega industrial units and 13,885 MSME units grounded their projects with a total investment worth `34,001 crore, which generated 1,33,565 jobs. Some of the marquee investors’ include Taiwan-based Apache Industries, Japanese ATG Tyre Group, Nilkamal Furniture, Dixon Technologies, Greentech Industries, Ammayapper Textiles, he said.

“All these companies are poised to build critical mass industrialisation and enable organic cluster-led development required to build linkages at the upcoming Kopparthy Industrial Hub in Kadapa, and for industrial corridor development in Nellore, Chittoor, Kurnool and Anantapur districts.”

Meanwhile, Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy was absent from the valedictory session. As per the schedule, he was supposed to attend the session in the evening. Sources said he was busy dealing with party affairs in Nellore.