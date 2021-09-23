STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs 1,100 cr pending MGNREGS bills cleared, HC told

Dues to the tune of Rs 400 cr still pending, to be cleared once Centre releases funds: Govt 

Published: 23rd September 2021 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Wednesday informed the High Court that it had paid Rs 1,100 crore pending dues to contractors who executed works under the NREGS. It said dues to the tune of Rs 400 crore are still pending and would be cleared once it receives funds from the Centre.

The government made the submission before the bench of Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice N Jayasurya, which heard the petitions filed by several contractors seeking directions to the government for the release of the bills due to them for executing works under the NREGS.

Government special pleader C Suman informed the court that bills below Rs 5 lakh amounting to Rs 415 crore were already paid and recently Rs 756 crore pending bills for the works above Rs 5 lakh were also paid. Of the total Rs 1,500 crore pending bills, Rs 1,100 crore bills were cleared, the government said and added the remaining bills would be cleared once the Centre releases the amount.

Assistant Solicitor General N Harinath said the Centre would release the Rs 1,100 crore after verifying the bills for the works executed. Petitioners counsels informed the bench that only 60 per cent of the bills were cleared and some sarpanches were not paying the amounts released by the government to the contractors. 
Responding to this, Suman informed the bench that orders have already been issued to initiate action against sarpanches who are not releasing the amounts to the contractors.

While posting the matter for further hearing to October 7, the bench gave exemption to principal secretary (panchayat raj) Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, panchayat raj commissioner Girija Shankar and principal secretary (finance) S S Rawat, who appeared before it, from personal appearance for the next hearing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh HC NREGS
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp