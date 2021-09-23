Security stepped up in Andhra-Odisha border 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Police and security forces have beefed up surveillance in Agency areas in G Madugula and GK Veedhi mandals in the wake of Avirbhava Varotsavalu celebrations by Maoists from September 21.

The forces are using drones as part of aerial surveillance in Andhra-Odisha (AOB) border areas. They are thoroughly screening all vehicles and also collecting details of strangers in AOB villages. Dog squads and bomb disposal teams have been deployed.

Security was further beefed up in the AOB area following an exchange of fire at Tulasipadu in Malkangiri district of Odisha. Police also conducted security checks in L Kota and gathered details of strangers in the villages. They asked the people to inform the police if they come across any strangers in their villages.