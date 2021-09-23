STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vasireddy calls on district jail for Nutrition Week

Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma

Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Women Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma visited Vijayawada District Jail on Wednesday. She interacted with women prisoners on the ocassion of ‘National Nutrition Week’. During her visit, Padma inspected the jail premises and inquired about the food menu that is being served to the prisoners.

Further, Vasireddy Padma stressed the need of healthy food to women prisoners and opined that consuming the right kind of food will help women stay healthy and fit, especially during Covid. There is a huge need to educate the masses about the importance of being healthy and fit and at the same time the importance of nutrition and a healthy lifestyle,” said Padma.

The women commission chairperson also said the jail authorities to set up an internal complaint and suggestions box to take feedback over facilities to be improved in the jails. Every year, national nutrition week is observed in the month of September and this year the theme is “Feeding smart right from the start’. WD&CW Department Project Director K Umadevi and Mahila Commission Director Suyaj were also present.

