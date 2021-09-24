STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DGP assures action against those drinking in public

Reacting to this, the DGP assured him that required action will be taken to prevent this.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Necessary action will be taken to prevent public consumption of alcohol said AP DGP Gautam Sawang. Madhya Vimochana Prachara Committee chairperson Lakshman Reddy met him at his office on Wednesday night and informed him that in the past few months, the public consumption of alcohol had increased due to which the robberies, rapes, and thefts were on the rise. So, he urged the police department to take necessary action to prevent this. 

He stated that Special Enforcement Bureau should be more active and prevent illegal production of liquor, ganja in the local areas and added that CCTV cameras should be set up in rural areas to keep an eye on those who consume alcohol in public areas. Reacting to this, the DGP assured him that required action will be taken to prevent this.

