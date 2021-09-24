Man, woman die by suicide in Srisailam

KURNOOL: A man and woman, who were earlier in love with each other, reportedly died by suicide in Srisailam.The deceased were identified as Kameswara Rao and Nagala Laxmi, both were aged about 35 to 40 years and native of Malakanur village in Guntur district.Srisailam circle inspector KV Ramana said both of them were married to different persons for the past 15 years. However, the woman had a quarrel with her husband and came in contact with Kameswara Rao. They came to Srisailam on Wednesday night and stayed at Reddy’s Choultry in the temple town.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
China's 'provocative behaviour' disturbed peace in eastern Ladakh: India; rejects fresh Chinese comments on Galwan
Latur woman with 15 per cent eyesight clears UPSC civil services exam
Rohini court shootout: Jitendra Gogi was one of Delhi's most wanted, faced over dozen cases
Senior VHP leader Triloki Nath Pandey passes away
Assistant in Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij's office accused of leaking confidential information
Assam judge alleges hospital tried to kill him, police case filed