Man, woman die by suicide in Srisailam

However, the woman had a quarrel with her husband and came in contact with Kameswara Rao.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A man and woman, who were earlier in love with each other, reportedly died by suicide in Srisailam.The deceased were identified as Kameswara Rao and Nagala Laxmi, both were aged about 35 to 40 years and native of Malakanur village in Guntur district.Srisailam circle inspector KV Ramana said both of them were married to different persons for the past 15 years. However, the woman had a quarrel with her husband and came in contact with Kameswara Rao. They came to Srisailam on Wednesday night and stayed at Reddy’s Choultry in the temple town.

