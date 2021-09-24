STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Registration services soon at 51 village secretariats

The State government is all set to launch registration services in village secretariats soon to take them closer to people.

Published: 24th September 2021

Property registrations for June 2021 were 39 per cent higher than June 2019.



By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is all set to launch registration services in village secretariats soon to take them closer to people. Rajat Bhargava, Special Chief Secretary, Revenue (Registration and Stamps) Department, has directed officials to take steps to notify 51 village secretariats in the State as sub-registrar offices and appoint Panchayat Secretaries to perform the duties of a sub-registrar as part of the new initiative.

The Commissioner and Inspector General (Registration and Stamps) has been asked to provide necessary training to Panchayat Secretaries to execute the functions of a sub-registrar and formulate proper evolution procedures in this regard. Registration services will commence at the 51 village secretariats covered under the land resurvey project phase-I after provision of necessary infrastructure.Discussing the new initiative with officials, Rajat Bhargava said the move is aimed at taking more number of services to the doorstep of people, besides promoting transparency in registration of properties.

The government had set up village and ward secretariats with an objective of developing a strong network for effective implementation of Navaratnalu.The government has issued an order notifying the village secretariat at Takkellapadu in Krishna district as the sub-registrar office under a pilot project. The Panchayat Secretary has been asked to perform the duties of sub-registrar.

