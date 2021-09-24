STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Relief for IAS officers in contempt of court case 

The bench of Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswamy and Justice N Jayasurya stayed the implementation of the single judge orders.

Published: 24th September 2021 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A division bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court suspended the implementation of the single judge orders sentencing serving and retired IAS officers to varied terms of imprisonment in a contempt of court case.The contempt proceedings were issued in the case related to a petition filed by T Savitramma, whose three acres land in Erragunta of Venkatachalam mandal of Nellore district, was taken for setting up of a government institution. The High Court had earlier asked the officials concerned to pay the compensation amount.

As there was a delay in payment of the compensation, Savitramma filed a contempt petition. Justice B Devanand of the High Court, who heard the case recently, sentenced former IAS officer Manmohan Singh to four weeks’ imprisonment and imposed Rs 1,000 fine. Principal secretary (finance) S S Rawat got one month jail and Rs 2,000 fine, former Nellore district collector R Muthyala Raju two- week jail and Rs 1,000 fine and former collector MV Seshagiri Babu and the present collector NV Chakradhar were fined.The officers challenged the single judge orders and got relief. The bench of Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswamy and Justice N Jayasurya stayed the implementation of the single judge orders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court retired IAS officers contempt of court
India Matters
For representational purposes
No mass gatherings in districts with over 5% Covid positivity rate: Centre
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
10-year-old moves HC against Karnataka’s language policy
Ashraf Ali and Sultana Khatoon (Left), Vikas Uniyal and Sushma Uniyal (Right)
Hindu, Muslim women donate kidneys to save life of each other's spouse
Teresa and Augnes recite the national anthems of countries at St John’s Cathedral in Brisbane | Express
Kerala sisters from Australia recite national anthems of 193 countries, win hearts, world record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp