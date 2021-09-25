Andhra Pradesh govt to fill up 14,000 posts in hospitals by November 15

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major decision, the State government will fill up 14,200 vacant posts in the Medical and Health Department. Reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the State at a meeting on Friday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to fill up 14,000-odd vacancies in government hospitals right from Primary Health Centres to Medical Colleges by November 15 by commencing the recruitment process in October.

“Though the State government has been spending a huge amount to construct hospitals, lack of adequate medical staff has become a major concern and patients are not getting proper treatment. Hence, there should be no staff shortage in the government hospitals,” he asserted.

Underlining the need to provide quality medical services in the government hospitals, Jagan said it should be ensured that people need not spend a huge amount of money on medicare. Stressing the need for promoting the family doctor concept, he said the government hospitals should be run efficiently to extend quality medical services to people.

On the Covid situation, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to conduct a special vaccination drive in East Godavari, West Godavari and Prakasam districts where there is a marginal rise in new infections, besides enforcing night curfew strictly.

The officials informed him that zero active cases were registered in the purview of 10,921 secretariats in the State. At present, 2,787 Covid patients are being treated in hospitals, while 562 people are getting treatment in care centres.

A total of 91.33% of Covid patients are being treated in network hospitals under Aarogyasri. The positivity rate in the State is less than 3% in 10 districts, while it is between 3 and 5% in two districts. In one district, the positivity rate is more than 5%, they explained.

As a measure to face the possible third wave of Covid, 20,964 oxygen concentrators and 27,311 D-type oxygen cylinders have been made available.Laying of oxygen pipeline has been completed in 128 hospitals. Oxygen plants are being set up in 143 hospitals with a bed strength of more than 50 they will be ready by October 10.

They further told him that 2,61,56,928 people have been administered Covid vaccine in the State so far. Of the total, 1,34,96,579 people have received a single jab, while 1,26,60,349 have been administered two doses, they added.

Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Anil Kumar Singhal, Covid Task Force Committee Chairman MT Krishna Babu, 104 Call Centre Incharge A Babu, Medical and Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar and other officials were present.

