Deep depression intensifies into Cyclone Gulab, IMD issues 'orange' alert for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha

The cyclonic storm is likely to move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts between Kalingapatnam and Gopalpur.

Published: 25th September 2021 09:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 09:18 PM   |  A+A-

Cyclone Gulab

A cyclone warning has been issued for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into Cyclone 'Gulab' on Saturday and an 'orange' alert has been issued for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The cyclonic storm is likely to move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts between Kalingapatnam and Gopalpur around Sunday evening, the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said.

"The deep depression over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed of 7 kmph in last six hours, and intensified into Cyclonic Storm 'Gulab'," the IMD said.

A cyclone warning has been issued for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts.

An 'orange' alert has also been issued for Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts.

The 'orange' alert is issued as a warning of extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and rail closures, and interruption of power supply.

