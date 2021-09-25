STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Meet discusses changing employability skills

Published: 25th September 2021 09:20 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) recently organised an industry consultation workshop on agriculture and allied, and service sectors. Discussions on existing job roles, qualification requirement, recruitment process and future demand with subject matter experts and representatives of tourism and hospitality, logistics and supply chain, retail, automotive, beauty and wellness, media and entertainment and gems and jewellery were held.

At the meet, Government Advisor (skill development training) Challa Madhusudan Reddy said the State government has given special attention to the agriculture and allied sector. As part of it, more than 10,000 rythu bharosa kendras were established across the State.

