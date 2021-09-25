Sajjala: Weaker sections to be given priority for chairperson posts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said weaker sections will be given priority for the selection of ZPP and MPP chairpersons to ensure social justice.Addressing a press conference on Friday, Sajjala said the good governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gained a huge public mandate and the results of the ZPP and MPP elections are an indication of that. He added everyone will be given an equal opportunity in the MPP and ZPP chairperson posts.

Sajjala said the selection of presidents and vice-presidents for mandal parishads will end by Saturday. “The competition for leadership is natural after a massive victory, but the party leaders are well disciplined and there wouldn’t be any clashes,’’ he asserted.

Sajjala slammed the opposition leaders for falsely alleging the government’s involvement in narcotics when there is no connection between the government or the State with the drugs found in other States. “One of the most experienced political leaders, N Chandrababu Naidu, degraded himself in making such allegations and the State BJP leaders who didn’t have even one per cent vote share are also trying to corner the government over petty issues instead of fighting with the Centre for the State’s needs.”

He said that the responsibility of the government has increased post the landslide victory in ZPTC and MPTC polls. “The YSRC won over 98 per cent of the seats, and created history by securing 69.55 per cent votes in the ZPTC elections, and 64.8 per cent votes in the MPTC elections while the opposition TDP only secured 22.27 per cent and 25.27 per cent votes in the ZPTC and MPTC polls,’’ he observed.

Recalling the local body elections, Sajjala said the people did not care about the false allegations made by the TDP leaders and indeed put their faith in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He stated that the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu won only three MPTCs in Kuppam as even the voters there did not trust him. On the allegations that the government is diverting funds, Sajjala clarified that the previous government had also diverted the funds and any government would do so based on the set priorities.