Snakes create panic at Govt General Hosp

Published: 25th September 2021 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Guntur Government General Hospital

Guntur Government General Hospital (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Tension prevailed in the labour ward of the Government General Hospital, after a snake sneaked in on Thursday night. According to attendants in the ward, at around 8 pm, a staff member noticed the snake and screamed. Following this, the patients and attendants panicked. The staff concerned have sprayed insecticides and are trying to find the snake. 

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that three days ago, another snake was caught in a mouse trap kept in the ward. However, the staff got rid of the snake. RMO Dr Sathish inspected the ward and informed that the snake might have snuck in through a hole near the washbasin in the ward. He instructed the staff to immediately identify such holes and complete repair works as soon as possible.

