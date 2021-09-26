STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
40 tonne PDS rice seized in Gannavaram

The police seized the trucks and a case was registered against the drivers. Meanwhile, the seized rice was shifted to civil supplies godown in Gannavaram.

Published: 26th September 2021 08:56 AM

PDS rice

Image for representation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vigilance and Enforcement department sleuths on Saturday seized around 40 tonne rice meant for the use of public distribution system (PDS) while being illegally transported from Nellore to 
Kakinada port near Gannavaram.

According to Gannavaram inspector K Shivaji, the joint operation was carried out by both police and vigilance officials based on a tip-off from reliable sources. The police checked two trucks parked near a weighing shop in Athkur village and found the rice was being smuggled to other countries through Kakinada port. 



