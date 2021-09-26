STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh: Aditya Nath Das appointed chief advisor

The outgoing Chief Secretary, Aditya Nath Das, has been appointed as chief advisor to the government after his retirement on September 30.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The outgoing Chief Secretary, Aditya Nath Das, has been appointed as chief advisor to the government after his retirement on September 30. The State government issued an order to this effect on Saturday. He will be positioned at the AP Bhavan.

Soon after the announcement of Sameer Sharma as the new Chief Secretary of the State, reports emerged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on retaining the services of Das as an advisor. 
After retirement of Neelam Sahwaney, the 1987-batch IAS officer was appointed as the new Chief Secretary of the State on January 1, 2021 and he was given an extension of three months after June.

Before his appointment as the Chief Secretary, Das worked as the Special Chief Secretary, Water Resources and Environment, Forest, Science and Technology departments. He worked as Collector of Warangal in 1999 in the undivided AP. He also worked as the Additional Commissioner of AP Bhavan. 

