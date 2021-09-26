STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Collaboration must for benefits: BIT V-C

The 12th edition of the University Distinguished Lecture Series of SRM University-AP delved into the pertinent relationship between Science, Engineering and Technology.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 12th edition of the University Distinguished Lecture Series of SRM University-AP delved into the pertinent relationship between Science, Engineering and Technology. During the lecture, Science-Engineering-Technology Synergy for Sustainable Growth, BIT Mesra vice-chancellor Prof Indranil Manna explained the correlation between the streams and how scientists, engineers and industry experts should work together for maximum societal benefits.

In his address, Prof Indranil Manna asserted that India is no longer a poor country but a mighty economic power with a three trillion dollar economy. “We are considered as one of the strongest nations of the world today, not because of the population or because of the youth living in the country, but we are the ones who could send mission to Mars at the cheapest cost, and also successfully identified the existence of water on the surface of the Moon. Further, we are one of the very few nuclear harnessing nations of the world,” he said. In his welcome address, SRM pro-vice-chancellor said development and use of science and technology are critical for the achievement and sustenance of various sectors. 

