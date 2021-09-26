HC nod to distribution of APIIC land in Kadapa as house sites 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The hurdles for the distribution of 227 acres of land as house sites to landless poor at Gundlamadugu village in Kadapa district have been cleared with the Andhra Pradesh High Court allowing the government to distribute the land. The AP High Court on December 24, 2020, issued interim orders directing the government not to distribute the 227.53 acres of land belonging to the AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) in Gundlamadugu village of Torrur mandal.

The orders were issued by the Division Bench headed by the previous Chief Justice while dealing with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Gajjela Ankal Reddy of Pulivendula in 2020. In the PIL, the petitioner argued that is not in accordance with the law to take over the lands given to the APIIC for distribution as house sites. The petitioner contended that people of the villages were hopeful that setting up of industries in the 227 acres of land would create employment to them and taking over the lands for distribution as house sites would deprive them of job opportunities. The Bench had then issued interim orders asking the government not to distribute the said land as house sites. The APIIC and the State government filed their counters and the division bench of Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice N Jayasurya took up the hearing.

Government Pleader K Jaganmohan Reddy said alternate land is being given for taking over the 227 acres of land and orders were already given to the district collector in this regard. He informed the court that the land was taken back only in public interest and it would not affect the setting up of new industries in any manner. APIIC counsel Ugranarasimha said an Industrial and Electronic Manufacturing Hub is being developed in 692 acres of land at Kopparthy in the district and it is located just 55 km from Gundlamadugu village.

Ugranarasimha further said 11 companies, including Dixcon, are in the process of setting up their units at Kopparthy industrial park and this would create jobs. Petitioner’s counsel P Nagender Reddy informed the High Court that they would have no objection if new industries are set up and new jobs are created. After hearing the arguments of the government and APIIC, the Bench allowed distribution of the 227 acres of land as house sites and disposed of the petition.