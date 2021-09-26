Oldest ZPTC member from Kadapa takes oath

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sk Bhanu Bi, the 85-year-old elected as ZPTC member from Galiveedu of Kadapa, was sworn in on Saturday. She is the oldest ZPTC member to be elected in Kadapa, probably in the entire State. District collector V Vijayarama Raju administered the oath of office to her and other members.

Her son S Khaja Mohiddin was a close follower of former chief minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Her family was allocated the candidature for the reserved seat of Galiveedu ZPTC. Khaja Mohiddin, the only child of her mother, has four sons and a daughter. Owing to the election rule, he could not contest the elections and his mother contested successfully.