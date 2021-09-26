Over 75,000 may write RGUKTCET today, 12% of aspirants from Kadapa

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 75,283 students are expected to write the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies Common Entrance Test (RGUKTCET)-2021 to be held on Sunday. The test will be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm at 467 centres across the State and eight centres in Telangana’s Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar, Karimnagar, Warangal, Nalgonda and Khammam.

Disclosing this to mediapersons at RGUKT Nuzvid campus, Chancellor Prof KC Reddy said maximum applications of 8,887, about 12 per cent of the total candidates, are from Kadapa district. Anantapur stood second with 7,281 applications (10 per cent) followed by Prakasam (6,567). The lowest registrations are from West Godavari (3,060).

On the arrangements, Reddy said the maximum and minimum numbers of candidates to be accommodated at a centre are 240 and 60. The exam will be conducted in offline mode and students need to choose from the options in OMR sheets, he informed. “We request companies from across the country to visit IIITs and tap on the talent. Plans are being considered to buy at least 10,000 laptops for students, and tenders in this regard will be invited at the earliest. Over the next three months, laboratories will be established for students and faculty,” he said.

Adding that the university is also focusing on encouraging incubation centres and research projects, he expressed confidence that the grounding works will be completed by the next academic year. The chancellor also said the university will arrange for seed capital for the students who come up with innovative start-up ideas.

Several students who graduated from RGUKT in the State are placed in reputed companies and a route map has been drawn to bring more companies for the campus placement drives.

“With the effective implementation of clean energy policy by establishing 1 MW solar plant at Nuzvid, `45 lakh on power bills per annum is being saved. Steps will be taken to replicate the project in the remaining RGUKTs across the State at the earliest.”