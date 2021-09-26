Nandigama police arrest two notorious inter-district chain snatchers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nandigama police on Saturday arrested two notorious inter-district chain snatchers, who were involved in more than ten cases in Krishna, Guntur and West Godavari districts and recovered Rs 7.52 lakh worth gold ornaments and two motorcycles from their possession. Addressing mediapersons here at Nandigama DSP office on Saturday, SP Siddharth Kaushal said the two accused Chinthala Durga Prasad and Moturi Balasouri, who are residents of Vijayawada, committed several crimes in the district targeting lone women. The duo committed similar crime in Nandigama on August 18.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim Gadde Koteswaramma, the police identified the accused using CCTV camera clippings recorded in the surroundings and took them into custody, while they were roaming suspiciously in the town. During the interrogation, the accused admitted to their crimes and police recovered 155 grams of gold ornaments.

“Earlier, the duo were arrested by various police stations of Krishna district and sent to jail. After releasing from jail, the accused were involved in series of chain snatching in 2021. The police with the help of CCTV cameras identified the accused and recovered the stolen property from their possession,” SP Siddharth Kaushal explained.