SCR Vijayawada division held Swachh Aahar campaign

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada division of South Central Railway (SCR) on Saturday conducted Swachh Aahar-Clean Food campaign as part of Swachhta Pakhwada celebrations. On the occasion, SCR official and nominated staff inspected base kitchens/other kitchens, catering stalls, restaurants, static and mobile catering units at their respective stations.

At Vijayawada, Assistant Chief Medical Superintendent (Railway Hospital) Dr D Sita Ram and senior DEnHM Shri Ram Chandra Sahoo conducted an intensive cleaning drive at all canteens, food stalls, catering units, restaurants, base kitchens on all the platforms. During the drive, the officials checked hygiene and food quality, expiry dates, food licence, medical certificates of the vendors and identity cards.

They also ensured that protective gear for all vendors serving the rail customers and checked the disposal of kitchen waste (wet and dry) at cell kitchens, Comesum Food Plaza and other stalls.

Further, the duo inspected the availability of bins on all platforms and counselled the staff regarding the importance of disposal and segregation of dry and wet waste at source for easy recycling and solid waste management. Stalls were instructed to stop the use of single use plastic in all forms and to encourage the use of cloth bags.

On the mobile pantry cars of Pinakini and Ratnachal Express Specials cleanliness drive was taken up by the staff. The nominated officials inspected safety certificates, expiry dates, identity cards and checked the quality of food and milk served by the pantry car staff at other major stations like Rajahmundry, Eluru, Tuni, Samalkot, Anakapalle, Ongole, Tenali, Nellore, Gudur, Tadepalligudem, Narsapur and Bhimavaram.