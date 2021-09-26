Andhra logs 1,167 new infections, 13,000 active cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported 1,167 fresh cases of Covid-19 infection and seven pandemic-related deaths during the 24 hours ending at 9 am on Saturday. With the additional of new cases detected from 55,000-odd samples, the cumulative total number of patients went past the 20.45 lakh. mark. The active caseload, however, dipped by more than 300 to 13,208, with the State registering more recoveries than the number of infected people.

The State has so far tested more than 2.80 crore samples. A State Command Control Room bulletin said East Godavari reported the highest number of new cases, 224, followed by Chittoor with 167 patients. Seven districts reported fresh cases in three digits, while the remaining six reported less than 100 new patients.

Prakasam and East Godavari reported an increase over Friday’s tally. Vizianagaram and Kurnool recorded the lowest number of cases, one and nine, respectively. The cumulative number of cases in Chittoor district went past 2.43 lakh, while the overall infections crossed 1.17 lakh in Krishna and 1.24 lakh in Kurnool.

The recoveries stood at 1,487, taking the cumulative total number of recoveries to more than 20.18 lakh. East Godavari has the highest of 2,441 active cases while eight districts have less than 1,000 active cases with Kurnool reporting the lowest at 44. The active cases in West Godavari district have also dropped below 1,000 with lesser infections in the past few days.

Seven more fatalities were reported in the State taking the overall deaths to 14,125. Two deaths each were reported from Krishna and Prakasam districts while one each was reported from Viskahapatnam, Guntur and East Godavari district. Eight districts including the four Rayalaseema districts, reported a single death during the past 24 hours.