Women win over 50% parishad seats in Anatapur, farmers get 2nd priority

CP Venugopal By

Express News Service

ANANTAPUR : People of Anantapur district have shown the way for others to follow. In the MPTC and ZPTC elections, the results of which were announced recently, more than 50 per cent of the seats went to women candidates. Interestingly, the next preference of the voters were farmers. “It augurs well for the drought-prone district. With women and farmers in the driving seat, the fate of the district may turn for the better,” observed Minister for Roads and Buildings M Shankar Nanarayana.

In fact, 50 per cent of the seats in the MPTCs and ZPTCs were reserved for women, but they won more than that. Out of 62 Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs) for which elections were held in the district, women candidates won 35 and out of 781 MPTCs, 464 were bagged by women. The trend of women dominating in the elections was set in the panchayat polls held in the district a few months ago.

Going by the statistics provided by the panchayat raj department, though people of all age groups have contested the elections, those in the 26-35 age category (youth) were more than the seniors (60 plus). Those in the age group of 26 to 35 years for MPTC seats were 220 and those in the age group of 36 to 45 for ZPTC seats were 21.

The number of farmers, who were elected as MPTC and ZPTC members, are also more when compared to the previous elections. Among the MPTC members, 379 are farmers while 27 ZPTC members are farmers. As many as 222 home makers were elected MPTC members and 25 as ZPTC members.

