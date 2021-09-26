YSRC continues social engineering

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The elections for Zilla Parishad chairpersons, vice-chairpersons and co-option members across the State concluded on Saturday in accordance with the notification issued by the State Election Commission. After completing the election of co-option members, collectors of the respective districts held the elections for ZP chairpersons and vice-chairpersons. All the ZP chairpersons and vice-chairpersons were elected unanimously. Following the elections, all the new ZPTC chairpersons and vice-chairpersons were administered oath of office and secrecy. Earlier in the day, ZPTC members and co-option members were administered the oath.

In the ZPTC elections, more than 95 per cent of the seats were bagged by the ruling YSRC and the number of seats bagged by the opposition were in single numbers, that too only in some districts. The ruling YSRC, as per the promise of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on political empowerment of the downtrodden communities (SC/ST/BC and Minorities) and women, ensured 64 per cent, 54 per cent and 58 per cent of MPP, ZP chair and ZP Vice chair 1 & 2 to women and 67 per cent, 69 per cent and 62 per cent of MPP, ZP chair and ZP Vice chair 1 & 2 posts to the candidates belonging to the SC/ST/BC and minority communities.

A senior YSRC leader said figures speak for themselves of the party’s commitment in ensuring social justice. Nearly 60 per cent of posts in the state cabinet were given to candidates hailing from the SC/ST/BC and minority communities. One deputy CM post each was given to the SC/ST/BC and minority communities. Both the speakers of the Assembly and Council hail from the same communities. Fifty per cent of the Rajya Sabha MPs nominated belong to the BC community. Further, out of the 15 members nominated to the Legislative Council, 11 hail from these communities, he pointed out.

New Zilla Parishad chairpersons

Nellore -Anam Arunamma

East Godavari -V Gopal Rao

Chittoor - Govindappa Srinivasulu

Vizianagaram - Majji Srinivas Rao

Vizag - Jallipalli Subadhra

Anantapur -Boya Girijamma

West Godavari -Kavuri Srinivas

Kadapa - A Amarnath Reddy

Kurnool -M Venkatasubba Reddy

Prakasam -B Venkayamma

Srikakulam - Piriya Vijaya

Krishna -Uppala Harika

Guntur -Henry Christina