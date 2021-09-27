Andhra BJP chief Somu Veerraju slams state government for supporting Bharat Bandh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP state chief Somu Veerraju has criticised the YSRC government, which extended support to Bharat Bandh to be held on Monday, claiming that the Jagan regime was doing so only to divert the attention of the people from its own failures. Claiming that the farm laws were brought to protect the interests of farmers, Somu said it was unethical on the part of the Jagan government to extend support to the protest.

In a statement issued Sunday, the BJP state chief also appealed to the people of AP not to fall for the opportunistic politics and vested interests of YSRC, Congress, Left parties, TDP and other parties, which, he said, called for a protest for their own benefit. He said that people have already rejected Congress and Left parties and warned that the TDP would also face a similar fate.