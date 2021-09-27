STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar raises concern over Andhra Pradesh's finances 

Dinakar, in a statement, said the CAG report reveals that annual estimated debt for FY 2021-22 has been completed in the first four months itself.

Published: 27th September 2021 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Lanka Dinakaran

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The financial health of Andhra Pradesh is in a precarious condition, BJP leader Lanka Dinakar said and warned that the State would be pushed into a debt trap if the situation continues.

Dinakar, in a statement, said the CAG report reveals that annual estimated debt for FY 2021-22 has been completed in the first four months itself. The total debt as per the budget estimate for 2020-21 was Rs 37,029.79 crore, and the State incurred Rs 36,171.61 crore as on July 2021.

He averred that the additional debt as incentive allowed by the Union Finance Ministry may not be possible for Andhra Pradesh in the second quarter as capital expenditure would not be incurred as per the norms. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lanka Dinakar Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala HC declines to stay judge's order asking Centre to allow second Covishield dose after 4 weeks
(For representational purposes.)
Cancer in kids rising, leukaemia rampant 
For representational purposes
How doctors saved baby infected with post-Covid syndrome
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Pexels.com)
In 2021, home affordability improved in major Indian cities: Report 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp