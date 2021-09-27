Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to launch 'Clean Andhra Pradesh' on October 2

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP)-Jagananna Swachha Sankalpam by flagging off 2,600 garbage collecting vehicles at Benz Circle in Vijayawada on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The CLAP programme is aimed at providing safer and better sanitation facilities and services in both rural and urban areas.

Under the programme, the government will take steps to provide clean and healthy conditions to every citizen living in the State with the aim of raising living standards under the slogan ‘Clean Villages, Clean Cities, Swachch Andhra Pradesh, Swachha Bharat’. According to officials, the goal of CLAP-Jagananna Swatch Sankalpan is to make the State litter-free, open defecation and urination-free with the participation of citizens.

Three dustbins — blue, green and red colours — will be given to every household in the urban areas to collect 100 per cent segregated garbage. In addition, the government will encourage people to set up compost pits at home. Also, wet garbage, dry garbage and hazardous waste collected from every household will be transported to Garbage Transfer Centres by garbage tippers. The wet waste and dry waste from the garbage transfer centres are collected by separate vehicles for the treatment projects. Then compost manure or biogas will be made from wet garbage.

In addition to disposing off the harmful waste in dry waste, CLAP-Jagananna Swatch Sankalpan will bring recyclable materials into use. As part of the programme, the government is giving high priority to garbage collection, transportation, treatment, revenue generation and visual cleanliness of the environment. The government is formulating specific action plans for the successful implementation of the programme.

Along with the existing solid waste processing centres, 4,171 more centres will be constructed, bringing all the centres into operation by providing necessary infrastructure, machinery, and sanitation workforce. A total of 14,000 tricycles will be distributed to Gram Panchayats in the State for garbage transportation. As many as 1,000 autos will be distributed to 10,000 above population villages and villages near urban local bodies.

The government will also distribute 6,417 incinerator devices to dispose of waste such as masks and sanitary pads by burning them at high temperatures and incinerating them to make them environment-friendly. Also, 10,731 high-pressure toilet cleaners are allocated for the cleanliness of community toilets. During the monsoon season, 10,628 thermal fogging machines are being distributed to control mosquitoes, which are common during the outbreak of diseases like dengue and malaria.

Comprehensive Liquid Waste Management will be undertaken in 135 major panchayats. In 10,645 gram panchayats, the government will also manage vermi-compost and transfer non-recyclable waste to nearby cement factories and waste-to-energy plants. According to officials, the government is working with a clear action plan for the cleanliness of cities and rural areas. To prevent urination and defecation in open areas, 1,500 public toilets will be constructed in the municipalities.

CLAP for a clean, safe State

The ambitious programme is aimed at providing safer and better sanitation facilities and services in both rural and urban areas

Solid waste management projects

In addition to setting up 231 garbage transfer stations in 124 municipalities, tenders will be called for 6,000 compactor bins. Under PPP model, Integrated Solid Waste Management (ISWM) projects will come up in 72 municipalities for which tenders will be called

Tenders to be invited for waste disposal at dump sites in 32 municipalities with a population of over one lakh

Major targets and measures

Recyclable materials will be used again after processing

4,171 more solid waste processing centres will be constructed, along with developing the existing ones

14,000 tricycles will be distributed to Gram Panchayats

1,000 autos will be distributed to 10,000 above population villages

Dustbins

1,20,00,000 lakh blue, green and red coloured dustbins will be distributed — three dustbins per household — within municipalities so that wet garbage can be separated and collected at the household itself 3,097 auto tippers, 1,800 electric autos will be distributed to improve garbage collection and transportation