Cyclone Gulab tests Visakhapatnam, heavy rains inundate low-lying areas

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Heavy rains pounded Visakhapatnam city and its neighbourhood on Sunday night after Cyclone Gulab crossed the coast near Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam district. Agency and rural areas also received moderate to heavy rainfall. The rainfall induced by the cyclone has thrown normal life out of gear. Most of the roads wore a deserted look on Sunday. Several low-lying areas were inundated and traffic was also hit as several roads submerged.

The administration is keeping vigil as the rains are likely to batter the district on Monday also. Till evening only 33.8 mm rainfall was reported in the city. However, the rains gained pace and there was no let up till late in the night. Heavy rain affected traffic in rural areas also. Sarada, Tandava and Bodderu rivers are reportedly overflowing and reservoirs are brimming with water due to increased inflows.

Areas such as Poorna Market, Chavula Madum, KRM Colony, Panda Veedhi, Gnanapuram, Ramakrishna Junction, Kancharapalem, Jalaripeta, and Appughar were inundated. GVMC Commissioner G Srijana told TNIE that there were only moderate rains till late evening. However, dewatering exercise was taken up in low lying areas.

She said they have set up 21 relief centres across all zones. Revenue divisional officer P Kishore said as there were no gales and winds there was no damage. NDRF and SDRF teams were kept ready and all tahsildars and revenue officials are closely monitoring the situation in their respective mandals.

Earlier, State disaster management commissioner Kannababu along with Collector A Mallikharjun held a high level review meeting with district officials on preparedness for undertaking relief operations. The Collector said one NDRF team with 22 members and required equipment was stationed at Gajuwaka.

Another SDRF team with 25 members and equipment was stationed at Seethammadhara. He said electricity department officials were fully geared up to restore power supply in case of disruption. He said there was comparatively more rain in Kasimkota, Gajuwaka and Anakapalle mandals. Kannababu said officials should alert people in the coastal areas about the situation. Meanwhile, ITDA PO Ronanki Gopalakrishna said in all 11 Agency mandals received only moderate rains. He said they have kept JCBs ready to restore traffic on ghat roads in case of any landslides.

NDRF, SDRF teams stationed in district

