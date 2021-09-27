STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Film Chamber distances itself from Pawan Kalyan

The film industry, which was affected following the bifurcation of the State, is in the worst possible situation now due to the pandemic.

Published: 27th September 2021 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has distanced itself from the comments made by Jansena chief and actor Pawan Kalyan.  In a press release,  Chamber president Narayanadas Krishnadas Narang said the Telugu film industry has approached the State government seeking solutions for various issues.  

“We had explained our concerns to minister Perni Nani and are grateful that they understood our plight and responded positively,” he said.  The film industry, which was affected following the bifurcation of the State, is in the worst possible situation now due to the pandemic.

“Various individuals have expressed their views, opinions and anguish on different platforms. These are not the voices of the industry as a whole. We wish to reiterate that the apex body of our industry in both the states — Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce — has always been supported by both the governments over the years and without such support, our survival would have been difficult,” he said.  Thousands of people, who are dependent on the film industry, have been suffering since March 2020. At this juncture, support of the government is required, he stressed.

