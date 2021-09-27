Sattenapalli government hospital strives to educate mothers-to-be

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: Pregnancy can be one of the most challenging times for women as they undergo several physical and hormonal changes. During this time, practising simple exercises can go a long way for them.

Unfortunately, most women living in rural areas are unaware of this fact and they end up going through a lot of stress which is neither good for the mother-to-be or the child. To prevent this, Sattenapalli Government Hospital staff are providing free exercise sessions to pregnant women during their trimester.

As many as 120-150 deliveries take place every month at the maternal department of the government hospital. Most of the pregnant women who come to the hospital are from the nearby rural areas including Atchampet, Krosuru, Rajupalem, Pedakurappadu, Amaravathi, Medikonduru, Phirangipuram, and Muppalla.

Due to lack of proper knowledge on the precautions to be taken during pregnancy, women suffer from high blood pressure and other complications. In order to prevent this and to increase the number of normal deliveries, a special physiotherapy ward was set up in the hospital in July, where the staff teach necessary exercises to pregnant women.

The hospital superintendent Dr Sushma said, “Backaches, constipation, bloating and swelling during pregnancy can be prevented through exercise. It also helps to uplift their mood and energy levels. It can help the mother-to-be to get better sleep which is very important for the safe development of the foetus.” Dr Sushma informed that they did face a few setbacks in the initial stage, as the staff in the ward tested positive for Covid.

“For now, we are teaching required exercises for pregnant women who are in their third trimester and are encouraging them to practice them daily at their homes,” she said. The superintendent further added that they were also providing counselling to pregnant women on the precautions to be taken to reduce the risk of having a C-section. “We are doing everything to educate pregnant women and their family members. We urge mothers-to-be and their families to participate in the sessions without fail and follow them at their home regularly,” she said. Sessions are being conducted twice a week with 10-15 pregnant women participating.