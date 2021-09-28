STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh logs 618 new Covid infections, 1,100 recoveries

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, the highest of 122 new infections were reported from Chittoor district followed by 100 in Nellore.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  With the recoveries more in numbers when compared to the new infections for almost a week, the Covid caseload had come down to below 12,500 from Sunday’s figure of more than 13,000. The State reported 618 new infections from more than 38,000 samples tested in the past 24 hours ending at 9 am on Monday, September 27, 2021, when compared to 1,178 recoveries.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, the highest of 122 new infections were reported from Chittoor district followed by 100 in Nellore. Six districts reported new infections in double digits while five districts reported less than 10 new cases. Only one new infection was reported from Vizianagaram followed by two in Kurnool, seven in West Godavari and eight each in Srikakulam and Anantapur districts.

The three north coastal districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts altogether reported less than 50 new infections while the four Rayalaseema districts logged less than 200 new cases.
The total number of infections crossed 20.47 lakh from the more than 2.81 crore samples tested in the State so far.The recoveries were more than 1,100 taking the overall recoveries to 20.20 lakh While East Godavari district has the highest of 2,359 active case, five districts have less than 1,000 caseload and three districts have active cases in double digits with Kurnool having the lowest of 41 active cases.

