Andhra Pradesh reports 771 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths

The cumulative death toll due to COVID-19 has reached 14,150.

Published: 28th September 2021 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 06:40 PM

A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at a station in Mumbai

For representional purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

AMARAVATI (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh reported 771 new COVID-19 cases and eight fatalities in the last 24 hours.

As per the state health department's bulletin, the cumulative caseload stands at 20,48,230 including 11,912 active cases.

With 1,333 new recoveries, the overall recoveries in the state have mounted to 20,22,168. The cumulative death toll due to COVID-19 has reached 14,150.

Out of the eight deaths reported in the last 24 hours, two deaths each were reported from Chittoor, East Godavari and Guntur districts while one death each was reported from YSR Kadapa and Krishna.

Meanwhile, with 18,795 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India on Tuesday recorded less than 20,000 cases after 201 days, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India's cumulative tally has reached 3,36,97,581, and the number of active cases has declined to 2,92,206, which is the lowest in 192 days.

According to the Union Health Ministry, 32,9,58,002 people have recovered from the disease so far, out of which 26,030 recovered in the last 24 hours. 

