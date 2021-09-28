Cyclone Gulab: Visakhapatnam battered by incessant rains 

G Janardhana Rao and Amrutha kosuru By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Flooded streets and parking lots greeted residents living in the low-lying areas of Visakhapatnam on Monday morning, September 27, 2021, as the city received a record 24-hour rainfall of 33 cm. What began as a steady drizzle by Sunday afternoon--brought in by cloud bands proclaiming the arrival of Cyclone Gulab--turned into an incessant downpour by late evening, and battered the city for more than eight hours.

“We live on the first floor of a group house, and I cannot take my bike out as all the vehicles are underwater. I can barely see them. I hope there won’t be any major repairs,” P Roshan, a resident of Burujupeta, said.

For many like Roshan, such a downpour was new. For the older generation, the rains brought back memories on October 17, 1982, when the city recorded the highest rainfall of 371.2 mm (37 cm).



Many others also recalled the 20 cm rainfall received on October 5, 2007. At Convent Junction, water was almost knee-deep, and had seeped into nearby houses. Several people were seen pushing or towing their vehicles out of the water.

“The water started entering the house at night itself. We have been trying to keep the house dry. But more rains on Monday made the situation worse. I think it is going to take another full day to get the water out,” said P Rajini, a resident of Gnanapuram. During the 24 hours that ended at 8.30 am on Monday, MVP Colony received the highest rainfall of 330 mm, followed by Adavivaram, 319.

The authorities, however, were prepared, especially after the extremely severe cyclonic story Hudhud of October 2014.“Several low-lying areas were under two-feet to waist-deep water. Cyclone Hudhud had taught us lessons in undertaking relief and rescue operations. The State Disaster Response Force has been modernised and upgraded to take up restoration works on a war footing,’’ a Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation official said.

Relief and rescue ops being carried out in Srikakulam; pedestrians wade through a waterlogged road in Vijayawada

September has been the wettest month of the year, with the city having an average of 19.3 rainy days as against 1.4 days in December, the driest month of the year. The highest single-day rainfall recorded was in September 2005, when Visakhapatnam received 19 cm.

1,500 shifted to 38 rehab centres in Srikakulam

Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam bore the cyclone fury, which inundated several lowlying areas and uprooted several trees and snapping power supply lines. National Disaster Response personnel, along with their Andhra counterparts, and State government officials, swung into action and the situation improved as the rains weakened by evening. The deep depression triggered widespread rains all along the coast from Srikakulam to Guntur with Visakhapatnam city receiving a record rainfall of 33 cm in 24 hours that ended at 8.30 am on Monday. Several residential colonies within and outside the city were flooded. Meghadrigedda reservoir released 15,000 cusecs of water through two gates after the water rose 61 feet to full reservoir level, recording the highest inflow in the past 12 years.

The Visakhapatnam international airport functioned normally despite Meghadrigedda waters entering its premises. “The water level was high in the morning but it subsided by evening”, airport director K Srinivasa Rao told TNIE. “The airport operations were not affected,” he added. Meanwhile, landslides forced authorities to close both the ghat roads to Simhachalam temple. In Srikakulam, strong winds touching a speed of 85 kmph left a trail of destruction in at least eight mandals. More than 1,500 people were evacuated to 38 rehabilitation centres in the district.

Wettest areas in Vizag

MVP Colony: 330 mm

Adavivaram: 319 mm

Railway New Colony: 242 mm

MRO Office, Seethammadhara: 234 mm

Pendurthi: 231 mm

Gavarapalem: 230 mm

Parawada: 227 mm

Mudasarlova: 217 mm

Prahladapuram: 217 mm

Jail area: 216 mm

Darapalem: 215 mm

Simhachalam: 214 mm

Butchirajupalem: 213 mm

STATE ANNOUNCES SOLATIUM

The State government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who died in the rains. Chairing a review meeting, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also directed officials to grant a sum of Rs 1,000 each to families in relief camps.