Poor weather dampens bandh effect in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the State government extending solidarity to the call for Bharat Bandh by farmers’ association in protest against the ‘anti-farmer’ laws, APSRTC buses kept off the road till Monday afternoon across the State, and offices commenced only in the later part of the day.

However, due to heavy rains that lashed several parts of the State under the impact of Gulab, the impact of the bandh was not visible in many places. Earlier, farmers’ organisations and trade unions supported by Opposition parties staged protest demonstrations in Tirupati, Kadapa, Anantapur, Kurnool and other parts of Rayalaseema.

In North Andhra and twin Godavari districts no such protests were staged due to inclement weather, but in Vijayawada, braving rains, a protest rally was taken out by Left parties.