Stranded girls in Guntur use Disha App to call for help

Within nine minutes, the police reached the spot and arranged safe transportation for the girls to their homes.

Published: 28th September 2021 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

The Mahila Police was advised to ensure that every woman in their limits should downloaded Disha App.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Narasaraopet rural police rescued two girls after they sent an SoS through the Disha App on Sunday, September 26, 2021. According to police, the two girls, who were travelling from Narasaraopet to Rompicherla in a two-wheeler, on Sunday evening, were stranded midway after their bike tyre flattened. Observing this, two miscreants approached them and behaved inappropriately. 

The girls immediately pressed the Disha SoS button. Noticing this, the miscreants fled the scene. Within nine minutes, the police reached the spot and arranged safe transportation for the girls to their homes. 

Based on the information given by the girls, the police identified the two boys and took them into custody. 
Rural SP Vishal Gunni appreciated the Narasaraopet Rural Police for their quick response. He urged all girls and women to download the Disha App and utilise it during the time of distress.

