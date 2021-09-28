Take cue from Tirupati, bring online services in all temples, says Andhra CM Jagan 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the endowments department to implement best management practices of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in other temples to eradicate corruption, extend better amenities to devotees and ensure security. During a review meeting held at CM’s camp office in Tadepalli on Monday, September 27, 2021, the CM instructed Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao to take steps to bring all the temple services online, on the lines of the TTD.

“TTD’s online ticket bookings and donations, QR code payments and online room booking services can be implemented in other temples. This will bring transparency and make things easy for the pilgrims,” Jagan opined. Jagan instructed all the temple executive officers (EOs) to display large posters in the temples announcing the online services and procedures to encourage online transactions. Also, ensure donations are utilised by the temples without any irregularities.

“There is no room for corruption in temples. The government allotted `70 crore for the development of Durga Temple in Vijayawada and there is a need to plan similar developmental activities in all the temples with government funds and donations received,” he added.

“All the temples in the state should follow the Laddu prasadam protocols like TTD in their vicinity to increase the quality of prasadams. Officials need to complete the formation of temple development committees and prepare temple development master plans and finish it in a phased manner.” He also instructed officials to improve facilities in all famous temples such as Durga temple, Annavaram Satyanarayana Swamy temple, Lord Shiva temple in Srikalahasti and Srisailam, Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Dwaraka Tirumala and other temples and asked the officials to take help from TTD in the digitization process.

On the preservation of temple lands, Jagan instructed officials to conduct a detailed survey in the state and geo-tag them to avoid trespassing and asked them to form a committee comprising district collector, superintendent of police and government advocate for the protection of lands. “More than 47,000 CCTV cameras were installed in about 18,000 temples in the state. There is a need to appoint a SP rank officer for the temple ‘Vigilance and Security’ wing,” he opined.

Dharma Patham at Kanaka Durga temple

The Chief Minister launched ‘Dharma Patham’ at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam virtually from his Tadepalli camp office and asked officials to implement the same in other temples. Dharma Patham is a programme initiated by the Endowments department to enrich arts, Ayurveda, health, culture and other old traditions through temples. On a pilot basis, Dharma Patham is first implemented in Durga temple. It will be extended to other temples