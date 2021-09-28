Will decide on job security for lecturers: Andhra Education Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Soon, the State government will decide on providing job security to part-time and contract lecturers at government junior and degree colleges, said Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh.

The minister on Monday, September 27, 2021, convened a meeting in response to a memorandum submitted by Andhra Pradesh Government Colleges Contract Lecturers Association, at Interim Government Complex, Velagapudi.

Briefing the media later, Suresh said the problems of contract lecturers were ignored by the previous government, and soon after the YSRC came to power a working committee was constituted in July 2019.

“However, due to the pandemic, the committee couldn’t discuss the matter in a full-fledged manner. The contract employees’ agreement tenure ends in March 2022. So till then there will be no problems for them,” he said assured the lecturers of taking the matter to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.