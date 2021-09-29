STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
15 Andhra universities to hold one test for entry to 144 PG courses

The unified entrance test will reportedly allow students to gain admission to any university through a single entrance test, which saves students time and money. 

Published: 29th September 2021 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Students who want to join PG courses must appear APPGCET.

Students who want to join PG courses must appear APPGCET. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a first, unified APPGCET-2021 will be conducted jointly by 15 universities in the State for admissions to 144 post-graduate courses (in Arts, Commerce, Science and other streams), said Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) secretary B Sudheer Prem Kumar. 

In a press release issued on Tuesday, September 29, 2021, he said the unified entrance test will allow students to gain admission to any university through a single entrance test, which saves students time and money. “Admissions will be done in a transparent manner through a web-based procedure on the basis of students’ performance in the test. No university will conduct separate entrance tests for PG courses. So students who want to join PG courses must appear APPGCET,” he said. The deadline to submit the application without any penalty has been extended till October 6, 2021. Further details can be found on http://sche.ap.gov.in/APPGCET.

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh postgraduate PG entrance test Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education APPGCET B Sudheer Prem Kumar
