Andhra BJP condemns ‘obscene’ words used by YSRC against Jana Sena's Pawan Kalyan

BJP leaders and party state chief Somu Veerraju referred to the remarks of Andhra Minister Perni Venkataramaiah, who asked Pawan Kalyan to question the country's top officials on levying taxes.

Published: 29th September 2021 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP leaders and party state chief Somu Veerraju condemned the remarks made by YSRC leaders against Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. Vehemently opposing the ‘obscene’ language used by a cabinet minister, the BJP leaders said the ruling party should exercise restraint while speaking and appealed not to stoop down ethically and morally.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a party programme in Vijayawada on Tuesday, Somu Veerraju also found fault with the minister for trying to ‘instigate’ and ask Pawan Kalyan to question the Prime Minister and Union cabinet ministers. “How can a minister use such language and tell Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, who is questioning the YSRC government along with us, to question a Prime Minister, a female Union finance minister and a powerful Union home minister? We strongly object to the obscene language being used by YSRC leaders,” he said. 

Somu was referring to the remarks of information and public relations and transport minister Perni Venkataramaiah, who asked Pawan Kalyan to question the Prime Minister, finance minister and home minister regarding levy of taxes on movies. 

