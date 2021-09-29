STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh bags best tourism policy award

Special Chief Secretary, YAT&C Dr Rajat Bhargava said the tourism sector is one of the key growth engines of the state economy and an important avenue of employment generation.

Published: 29th September 2021 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of Andhra Pradesh tourism.

Representational image of Andhra Pradesh tourism.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh bagged the award for the best Tourism Policy in the country. The award was presented during a virtual event held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. The awards were instituted by the Tour and Travels Association (TTAA). 

Speaking on the occasion, Special Chief Secretary, YAT&C Dr Rajat Bhargava congratulated the other award winners and State tourism department officials. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has a great vision to realise the huge tourism potential of the state, he said and added that it is yielding results. Rajat Bhargava said the tourism sector is one of the key growth engines of the state economy and an important avenue of employment generation. 

Describing AP Tourism Policy as a path-breaking one, he said it was drafted considering the ever-changing nature of tourism, strengths and advantages of the state and the interests of large-scale and small-scale investors.

Under the policy, 11 themes — Rural Tourism, Heritage Tourism, Buddhist Tourism, Eco-Tourism, Beach & Water Tourism, Recreation & Adventure Tourism, Religious Tourism, Cuisine Tourism, Wellness Tourism, MICE Tourism and Medical Tourism — have been introduced to provide a quality experience to the tourists visiting the state. The incentives proposed are some of the best in the industry and will attract both large-scale and small-scale investments, Bhargava said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh tourism Tour and Travels Association TTAA Special Chief Secretary Dr Rajat Bhargava Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp