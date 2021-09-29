STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra's Badvel by-election on October 30, Model Code of Conduct in force   

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting YSRC MLA G Venkatasubbaiah in March this year. 

Published: 29th September 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

YSRCS's Dr Dasari Sudha (L) and TDP's Dr Obulapuram Rajasekhar (R).

YSRCS's Dr Dasari Sudha (L) and TDP's Dr Obulapuram Rajasekhar (R).

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The by-election to Badvel Assembly constituency (SC reserved) in Kadapa district will be held on October 30. The Model Code of Conduct has come into force. The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of sitting YSRC MLA G Venkatasubbaiah in March this year. 

Though the bypoll may be a cakewalk for the ruling party as Badvel is considered to be a YSRC bastion, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, party general secretary, on Tuesday said, “We take every election as a performance appraisal of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government.” Sajjala said it is a common practice that Opposition parties do not contest a seat, which falls vacant due to the death of a sitting MLA to facilitate the unanimous election of a family member of the deceased. 

“If Opposition parties field their candidates, we will take the by-poll seriously,’’ he said and announced that Venkatasubbaiah’s wife Dr Dasari Sudha will contest the bypoll on YSRC ticket. He felt that there is no scope for any decline in the popularity of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSRC’s good show in all the elections that held after 2019 is an indication of it. 

The opposition TDP has fielded Dr Obulapuram Rajasekhar as its candidate. Dr Rajasekhar, who hails from Chennareddypalle in Kalasapadu mandal, worked as an orthopaedist in the government hospital in Badvel for 18 years. 

He unsuccessfully contested the Assembly elections in 2019 as a TDP candidate against Venkatasubbaiah. 
Badvel is going to the bypoll for the second time in its history. The then MLA B Veera Reddy of TDP died in December, 2000. In the subsequent by-election, his daughter K Vijayamma won on TDP ticket against Dr Sivaramakrishna Rao of the Congress.

During delimitation in 2009, Badvel constituency was reserved for SCs. The Election Commission of India on Tuesday said the bypoll notification would be issued on October 1 and counting of votes would be taken up on November 2. The Model Code of Conduct has come into force in the entire Kadapa district with the announcement of Badvel bye-election date, Joint Collector (Revenue) M Gautami said.

The Joint Collector directed officials to remove photos of political leaders in government offices and flexes and hoardings of political parties, besides covering the statues of political leaders in public places. The ongoing schemes can be continued but no new schemes should be launched. The electoral rolls published on January 1, 2021 will be used  to prepare the voters’ list. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Badvel Assembly constituency Kadapa district YSRC MLA G Venkatasubbaiah Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy TDP Dr Obulapuram Rajasekhar YSRC Dr Dasari Sudha
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp