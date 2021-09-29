STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Padma Shri recipient Dr Dattatreyudu Nori set to be advisor to Andhra government

Dr Nori and CM Jagan Mohan Reddy held a discussion on public health, especially the development of comprehensive cancer care in the State so that patients need not rush to other states.

Published: 29th September 2021 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Noted oncologist Nori Dattatreyudu called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, and held a discussion on public health, especially the development of comprehensive cancer care in the State so that patients from the state need not rush to big cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai. 

They also discussed issues related to Nadu-Nedu being implemented in government hospitals, creation of medical infrastructure and construction of new medical colleges, among other issues. Dr Nori said the Chief Minister is committed to construct three cancer hospitals across the state, one of which would be state-of-the-art,  and added that he is planning to bring cancer treatment in various medical colleges and district hospitals under the main hospital.

“I want to see people of the state have better access to health and medical care, especially for cancer. The government preparations are in tune with my ideas and I informed the Chief Minister that I am ready to extend any cooperation they need in all possible ways,” he said. Dr Nori, who is a Padma Shri recipient, expressed happiness over various initiatives by the State government in the medical and health sector. Jagan has directed the officials to issue orders appointing Dr Dattatreyudu Nori as Advisor to the government.

