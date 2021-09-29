Rush immediate assistance to North Andhra: Chandrababu Naidu to Jagan government 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has underscored the need for rushing immediate assistance to North Andhra following large-scale destruction of crops and property caused by Cyclone Gulab.

Over 3 lakh acres of crops were damaged and the general life was paralysed. The roads were badly damaged due to heavy rains, he said and urged TDP leaders and cadres to extend all possible help to the affected families. The YSRC government was not taking prompt action to mitigate the suffering of the cyclone-hit people. Negligence was visible, he alleged.

During a teleconference with the party leaders on Tuesday, September 29, 2021, Naidu demanded that the government immediately enumerate the crop loss and extend assistance to the affected farmers. Help should be extended to the people whose houses were damaged.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was instructing the officials at every step to extend help to the people. But back in AP, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was neglecting the cyclone-hit people, he alleged and added that the TDP will always stand by the people.