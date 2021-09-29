STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra: Woman found dead, suspicion on husband 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 20-year-old woman died under mysterious circumstances at her residence under Machavaram police station limits on Monday night. The issue came to light on Tuesday, when the family members of the deceased woman, Renuka Sridevi, lodged a complaint with Machavaram police suspecting the role of her husband Anjana Krishna (30) in abetting suicide. 

Machavaram inspector M Prabhakar said, the couple got married in November last year, and were residing in a rented house in Machavaram. Krishna runs a mobile phone repair shop nearby. When Renuka learnt about her husband’s extra marital affair, she confronted him. This led to frequent quarrels between them. 

“Though the elders from both sides tried to resolve the matter, Krishna did not mend his ways. When he was about to leave for work on Monday, Renuka pleaded him not to go as it was raining and Bharat Bandh was called. When he returned home that night, he found Renuka had died. He then informed police,” inspector Prabhakar said. Based on the allegations, a case of suspicious death has been registered. Statements of Renuka’s family members have been recorded. “The body has been sent to the GGH for postmortem and further investigation is underway,” the inspector added. 

