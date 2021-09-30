Andhra Pradesh's active coronavirus caseload comes down to 11,655

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State logged another 1,084 new Covid-19 infections from over 57,000 samples tested in the past 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to over 20.49 lakh.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, East Godavari reported the highest of 244 new infections, taking the overall infections in the district past 2.91 lakh. Six districts reported new infections in three digits, while seven districts reported less than 100 new cases.

Kurnool did not report a single case, while Vizianagaram logged just five infections. Three districts reported more infections, compared to the previous 24 hours.

A total of 1,328 new recoveries in the past 24 hours took the overall recoveries to more than 20.29 lakh. The active caseload came down to 11,655. Another 13 fatalities were reported in the State, taking the overall deaths to 14,163.