BJP-Jana Sena to pick candidate for Badvel bypoll

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP state president Somu Veerraju said that his party and its ally Jana Sena would announce the candidate for the October 30 Badvel bypoll after holding consultations. “We will decide which party would field the candidate after deliberations,” he said and added that talks were going on and a decision is expected to be taken soon.

Veerraju said his party would launch a ‘movement’ against order 217, claiming the order would adversely impact fisherfolk in the state. The movement would be launched at a public meeting, Matsyakara Garjana, on October 7 in Nellore in which Union minister of state for fisheries L Murugan will participate.