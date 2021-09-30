STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chiru ‘regrets’ Pawan Kalyan’s remarks on online sale of tickets: Perni

The minister said Chiranjeevi had spoken to him on Pawan’s remarks against the online ticketing plan at a recent film promotion event in Hyderabad. 

Published: 30th September 2021 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah

Andhra Pradesh Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the war of words over the proposal to sell movie tickets online continued, a senior minister on Wednesday revealed that megastar K Chiranjeevi has distanced himself from his brother and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan’s stand on the issue. 

Speaking to the media after a meeting with a delegation of Telugu movie producers, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said Chiranjeevi had spoken to him on Pawan’s remarks against the online ticketing plan at a recent film promotion event in Hyderabad. 

“Chiranjeevi, who said he was shooting in Ooty, expressed regrets over whatever had happened in the function. He made it clear that the film industry is not sharing the views of an individual (Pawan Kalyan),’’ Nani said.

The minister met the media along with producer Dil Raju and others even as Jana Sena chief Pawan arrived in AP to attend a meeting of his political outfit.  Nani said he had assured that the government would not consider the outburst of an individual as the voice of the industry. Online ticketing is not new, the minister said, adding that several private players have been selling movie tickets online. 

“Selling movie tickets online is an old proposal and the film industry has given its consent for the same,” Nani reiterated. “Representatives of the industry have unanimously expressed their consent to sell tickets online. In fact, they themselves have stated that since 2004-2005, the industry has been demanding the same,” Nani said. 

 Jana Sena chief running party as tent house: Nani

Nani said the film industry wanted the government to consider increasing the ticket fare besides allowing a higher occupancy in theatres from the existing 50% since the Covid pandemic had hit the industry hard.

On Kalyan’s political statements, Nani said the JSP chief has been running his party as a tent house by putting his party up for “hire” to other organizations. Extending support to the government’s online ticketing plan, Dil Raju said the film industry should not be dragged into unnecessary politics. The other representatives also said the view of one individual should not be construed as that of the entire industry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chiranjeevi Pawan Kalyan Perni Venkataramaiah Chiranjeevi
India Matters
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)
Leaving Congress where I was sidelined and humiliated, but won't join BJP: Amarinder Singh
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
Farmers protest: How can highways be blocked perpetually, asks Supreme Court
SEBI. (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi bans Infosys, Wipro employees from trading in stock exchanges
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp