Andhra HC directs lower court to expedite hearing  on news report against TTD

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice N Jayasurya, issued the directions on a petition filed by BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy. 

Published: 30th September 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to suspend darshan at the Srivari Temple, Tirumala for seven days after an elderly person with coronavirus symptoms collapsed near Srivari Temple.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed a lower court to expedite hearing on a case pertaining to an alleged defamatory report against the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) published in a vernacular daily.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice N Jayasurya, issued the directions on a petition filed by BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy.  The latter had filed the plea seeking a directive to the police to act on a complaint lodged by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams vigilance officer that a false report was published in a vernacular daily about alleged “missionary activities” at the hill shrine. 

Government advocate V Maheswar Reddy informed the bench that the police had filed a chargesheet, and Dr Swamy expressed satisfaction over the same. The MP requested the bench to direct the lower court to complete hearing at the earliest.

He also stressed that everyone must behave responsibly to preserve peace and harmony in the society and urged that orders be issued to prevent publication of fake and inflammatory reports. Responding to his request, the bench issued directions for early completion of hearing by a lower court and disposed of his petition.

SC seeks TTD reply on plea  alleging ‘irregular’ rituals 
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday directed the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to respond to a plea of a devotee of Lord  Venkateshwara Swamy alleging ‘wrongful and irregular procedure’ in performing puja there. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana was hearing an appeal of a devotee against the order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court refusing to entertain the PIL by observing that the ‘procedure of conducting rituals is the exclusive domain of the Devasthanam and cannot be a matter of adjudication unless it impacts secular or civil rights of others.’ The top court initially expressed reluctance in entertaining the plea by observing, “this is the Constitutional court and not a ‘kuchehri’ (lower court) where you can say anything”. The bench later sought a response from the TTD counsel on the representation made by petitioner Srivari Daadaa. PTI

