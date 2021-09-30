CM Jagan to launch YSR Aasara phase II on Oct  7

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Informing that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the YSR Aasara programme second phase on October 7, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has said money will be credited into the bank accounts of all the eligible Self Help Groups (SHG) women.

The minister said that keeping the election promise made to SHGs, the government has taken measures to pay Rs 25,579 crore to the women beneficiaries in four installments. While Rs 6,330.58 crore has already been paid to 78,08,101 SHG women on September 11, 2020 towards the first installment, Rs 6470.76 crore will be credited into the bank accounts of 78,75,599 women in the second phase, he said. He said that the Aasara programme will be conducted for 10 days in every Assembly constituency involving the MLAs and representatives of local bodies.

Conducting a video conference with District Collectors, Joint Collectors and DWMA Project Directors from the Panchayat Raj Commissioner office at Tadepalli on Wednesday, the minister reviewed YSR Aasara, Cheyutha and Jagananna Swachh Sankalpam programmes.

Asserting that the Chief Minister committed to the economic empowerment of women, he wanted the women to make proper use of the Aasara and Cheyutha schemes. The minister said that the government will extend all sorts of support for strengthening women financially.

Directing the officials to focus on the successful conduct of Jagananna Swachh Sankalpam to be launched by the Chief Minister on October 2, Peddireddy said that the programme, aimed at maintaining better sanitation, will be held for 100 days and instructed the officials to ensure clean and healthy villages with the active participation of public.

Stating that ‘Manam - Mana Parisubratha’ programme conducted by the Panchayat Raj department for a fortnight recently yielded results in maintaining better sanitation in villages, he suggested the officials to sensitise people on the importance of keeping their premises clean so as to lead a happy and healthy life.

Helping hand